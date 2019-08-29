Training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi successful: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Thursday informed that Pakistan has successfully carried out night training launch of the surface to surface ballistic missile, Ghaznavi.

In a twitter post, Ghafoor said the missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290 kilometers. The tweet also included a video of the launch.

Pakistan successfully carried out night training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, capable of delivering multiple types of warheads upto 290 KMs. CJCSC & Services Chiefs congrat team. President & PM conveyed appreciation to team & congrats to the nation. pic.twitter.com/hmoUKRPWev — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 29, 2019

Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman General Zubair Mahmood Hayat and services chiefs congratulated the team. The performance was also appreciated by President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier in May, Pakistan had conducted successful training launch of the surface to surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II which is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a range of 1500 kilometers.

Shaheen-II is a highly capable missile which fully meets Pakistan’s strategic needs towards the maintenance of desired deterrence stability in the region. The launch had come a day after India conducted a test of the supersonic Brahmos cruise missile.