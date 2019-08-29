Three PPP leaders under investigation over benami charges

Islamabad: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has started investigations against three top leaders of Pakistan People Party over benami property charges, Pakistan Today learnt.

Sources revealed that Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Zones have started investigations against three PPP lawmakers: Khursheed Shah, Nafeesa Shah and Sharmila Farooqi.

FBR has asked anti-benami zones to ascertain whether these individuals hold benami properties, accounts or not.

Former opposition leader Khurshed Shah is already on NAB’s radar as the anti-corruption bureau had uncovered nearly Rs500 billion worth of properties allegedly owned by him and registered under the name of a “frontman.”

The PM had last week also directed all deputy commissioners and heads of development authorities to identify benami properties in their respective institutions/departments and submit their reports within one month.

He also directed the concerned officials to submit a report in this regard to FBR and to the Prime Minister Office by September 30.

The anti-benami zones have already started investigations against atleast 30 public office holders including former President Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-N Senator Chaudary Tanveer Khan.

The Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Zones of the FBR attached 6,000 kanals of land owned by Chaudhry Tanveer, similarly, Karachi zones had also attached Omni groups’ Immovable properties in Karachi.

Sources said that FBR has information of around 300 individuals about their benami properties or income. The directorate is sending notices to those individuals and they are bound to reply. If the reply is not satisfactory an assessment order will be passed against the accused and the case will be forwarded to the adjudicating authority under the benami law.