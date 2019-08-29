The excuses of the ‘Beghairat Brigade’

The time to act is upon us

The historian will record that when Indian-Occupied Kashmir was witnessing the worst genocide ever, when Kashmiri women were getting raped right before their brothers and fathers, when the barbaric Indian soldiers were celebrating over Kashmiris’ corpses and when the Srinagar’s bloody streets were bewailing the callousness of the so-called torchbearers of human rights, the UAE decorating Narendra Modi, the 21st century fascist, with its highest civil award. The historian’s pen may well spit over the paper with disgrace.

The historian will certainly record that when the protectors of the Holy Kaaba were passing decrees to unveil their women in the name of the so-called liberalism, Kashmiri women were wailing for the protection of their honour and veils. The historian will write that when the Arabs were constructing temples in the name of the inter-faith harmony right under the Burj Khalifa, the brutal Indian Army was butchering Muslims and ripping apart the doctrine of the inter-faith harmony. The historian will record that when humanity was bemoaning the countless coffins of Kashmiri youngsters, the supreme commander of the Islamic Military Coalition was relishing the lavish buffet parties of the Arab rulers and the only Islamic Atomic Power, celebrating the success of ‘internationalising’ Kashmir Issue, was bragging of its remarkable friendship with Arab friends.

Pakistanis of the IOK, who have been waiting to be part of Pakistan for 73 years, are forced to rely on the false and tall claims of the Pakistani rulers. The Pakistani PM promises to reciprocate India’s actions with the same intensity. However, the moment he was addressing the Constituent Assembly of Azad Kashmir, the residents of IOK were suffering savage Indian Army treatment.

Rather than closing our eyes like the Beghairat Brigade (Rulers of the Muslim Ummah), we should face the situation bravely. We should prove our valour not for our own selves but for the helpless Kashmiris sacrificing their lives for Pakistan

It is common sense, even in intense war-like situations, not to reveal concerns to the enemy. Most importantly, now that wars are being fought more on news channels and live press conferences, words matter immensely. If there is a sane person in the Prime Minister’s cabinet, he should make him realise that repeating such statements can be perceived as our weakness. He should understand that he is advocating the Kashmir cause and must remain firm on it. Speaking of possible Indian insurgency would weaken his case in Azad Kashmir too. Which iron fist response was he talking about? India’s strike on 5 August? What did your team do during the three weeks after that? What is your progress except for statements, tweets and press conferences? What of the Security Council’s in-camera consultation session, which will remain hidden from us followed by any sessions further? It is a fact that wars are not the solution, but you have closed all the possible doors for dialogue. You do not want war, you do not want dialogue, you are not successful in international lobbying, and Muslim countries do not take us seriously; international community has its own economic concerns regarding us, we have been isolated in the region and yet we speak of an iron-fist response? Where is that hard-hitting response that could not be given after India’s action? We should condemn UAE’s award, but we cannot expect any strong reaction from the Muslim world unless we show some concrete and tangible reply in our own country.

A careful analysis of the pre- and post-lockdown situation will give birth to a large number of eye opening questions.

Who supported and voted for Modi to become a member of the Security Council, we or the UAE?

Who wrote invitation letters to Modi, we or the UAE?

Who returned Abhinandan to India as a gesture of goodwill, we or the UAE?

Who allowed the use of our airspace for the Indian Premier’s tour to France and Bahrain and then back to India , We or the UAE?

Then why do we blame others for everything that is happening now?

How is it possible that the miseries befalling upon the innocent Kashmiris, that could not wake our conscience, trigger the rest of the Muslim brethren? On the other hand, the protectors of the Holy Lands, welcoming Israel and India, are not even worthy of our disdain. To add fuel to the fire, the slogans of the state of Medina and the repeated statements of our so-called solidarity with the Kashmiris are the trademark of our leaders. Let us dissect the narrative of the state of Medina. Where do we, the replica of the state of Medina stand when the original 21st Century Medina has dejected the Kashmir’s cause and accepted Israel and India as its brothers? I perceive Imran Khan’s State of Medina as a follower of the original current state of Medina, which is devoid of the love and care for Muslim Ummah.

A very harsh reality is that every hard-line stance or policy adopted by Pakistan is valid only until the next instalment of the expected aid. Who would listen to the concerns of such a country whose sovereignty is conditional on debt servicing? That is the reason our Foreign Minister declared the UAE our friend and his own nation as emotional. This statement was more depressing for me, not the award to Modi.

When nations abandon their emotionalism and resolve to live on foreign aid, the giver seems to become the best friend. However, there is a word more important than emotions: honour. Without it, every country is considered a friend and no hostile statement and attack bothers at all. It does not matter how much we celebrate the Security Council’s consultation session, the people of IOK have been facing brutal attacks for the last 73 years. No matter the circumstances, the only solution to IOK’s problem is cold war. Be it a guerrilla war, organized war or a war through freedom fighters, it is established that dialogue cannot solve this problem now. The choice of taking this matter to the International Court of Justice would be foolish, as no court in the world could resolve a dispute without the consent of the parties involved. Rather than closing our eyes like the Beghairat Brigade (Rulers of the Muslim Ummah), we should face the situation bravely. We should prove our valour not for our own selves but for the helpless Kashmiris sacrificing their lives for Pakistan. And if you are incompetent enough not to do anything, you should at least stop speaking high words to avoid becoming a laughing stock for the international community.