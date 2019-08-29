SHCBA becomes third party to challenge presidential reference against Justice Isa

The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) on Thursday while challenging presidential reference against Supreme Court (SC) Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa contended before the SC that the ‘so-called complaint’ and information against Justice Isa clearly points towards covert and unauthorised surveillance or investigation.

“Allowing state agencies and functionaries to covertly surveil and investigate superior court judges and their families (without the aforesaid approval) amounts to granting them a licence to blackmail and pressurise judges and is inimical to the independence of the judiciary,” said an SHCBA constitutional petition filed by lawyer Rasheed A Rizvi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCB) have already moved petitions challenging presidential reference against Justice Isa.

According to the petition, the reference is an attempt to subjugate the judiciary and its independence and it is of utmost importance that the independence of judges is protected from both likely encroachments by the executive as well as their peers and seniors including members of the SJC.

“The said reference is primarily motivated by his authorship of the Faizabad judgment which has aroused great resentment on part of the ruling parties and within the visible and invisible branches of the government/establishment,” the petition states.

Further, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa’s article stating that the final frontier of judicial independence was where the independence of judiciary had to be protected not against any external threats but “from the threats originating from within the judiciary itself” has also been referenced in the petition.

Khosa also added that “undue pressures of his (a judge’s) peers and from some unnecessary and unwarranted controls of his institution” and explained that “the problem comes when the institution’s independence is itself under cloud because of extraneous factors and an individual judge starts abdicating his decision-making before the dictates of the institution or, conversely, when the institution starts excluding an individual judge from decision-making in sensitive matters because that judge is not likely to toe the line of the institution. Both these factors… are unfortunately real possibilities”.

In its petition filed on Thursday, the SHCBA said that it fully backed Khosa’s stance on the matter while emphasising that “the reference is dripping with malice and is patently a colourable exercise of power aimed at punishing Justice Isa for the Faizabad judgment. If it succeeded, it would have devastating consequences for the independence of the judiciary and would teach future generations of judges that there are certain areas and certain quarters within the government that are not (regardless of the law and Constitution) amenable to criticism or correction”.

“The manner in which the reference against Justice Isa had proceeded appeared discriminatory and in violation of Article 25 of the Constitution and had created an impression of bias,” the petition concludes.