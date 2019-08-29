Residents suffer as prolonged power cuts continue in Karachi

KARACHI: The fragile transmission and distribution system of the K-Electric remained affected on Thursday as electricity played hide-and-seek till late in the night causing hardship and mental agony for millions of people due to prolonged power failures following a brief spell of rain.

Reports suggested that the power supply was disrupted in most parts of the city immediately after brief rainfall Wednesday and since then hide-and-seek of electricity continued.

Monsoon showers and precipitation late on Wednesday caused power interruptions in parts of the city including Malir, Surjani, Orangi Town, Korangi, Manzoor Colony, Mehmoodabad, Defence, Federal B Area and North Karachi.