PM Imran calls Abu Dhabi CP to discuss ‘regional developments’

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan to discuss “regional and international developments” amid rising Kashmir tensions.

A tweet from the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince confirmed the development, saying the two dignitaries discussed “ways to enhance bilateral cooperation as well as the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest”.

Mohammed bin Zayed — or MBZ — is also the deputy supreme commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces.

On Wednesday, the premier had telephoned France and Jordan’s leadership to highlight the deteriorating situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

In his phone call to King Abdullah, the PM briefed him on India’s illegal and repressive policies in occupied Kashmir that has not only led to a grave humanitarian crisis but also endangered peace and security in the region.