Pakistan to observe ‘Kashmir Hour’ tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The entire nation will observe ‘Kashmir Hour’ on Friday in line with the government’s announcement to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people in the wake of India’s unprecedented lockdown, human rights’ violations and atrocities in the disputed Himalayan region.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir will be sung, traffic will be halted and sirens will blare to mark the Kashmir Hour from between 12pm-12:30pm.

Deputy commissioners in all the districts across the country have been directed to formulate a comprehensive plan for staging demonstrations against Modi-led Hindu nationalist Indian government’s illegal actions and gross violations of human rights in Kashmir.

Furthermore, local political leaders in their respective constituencies will lead protest rallies. Students and civil society have been appealed to participate in the demonstrations.

In this regard, effective measures are being taken for another big event on the Defence Day (Sept 6). The next meeting under PM Khan is expected to finalise the plan for that day.

On Wednesday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan asserted that the Pakistani nation would give the entire world a strong message by expressing support to oppressed people of the occupied valley.

She appealed to every segment of the society to come out and demonstrate unity with the Kashmiris.

Awan said the general public of Pakistan would come out of their houses, workplaces, and educational institutions at that time.

She said the PM would lead the demonstration in front of the PM Office, and the provincial chief ministers and the governments of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan would also lead demonstrations in their respective areas.

Awan added Modi was destroying the world’s peace through perpetuating the genocide of the innocent people of occupied Kashmir.

“Modi is instilling hatred in the region by committing injustice and atrocities,” she outlined.

While addressing the nation on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that an event will be held every week to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people, starting this Friday.