One dies, five injured in roof collapse incidents

KARACHI: One man dies and five including children injured as roof of their building collapsed in different areas of the city in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to police sources, a 26-year-old man, Shahid, son of Rasool Bux died as the roof of his building collapsed in Mehran Town. The body was shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Separately, two ladies, Aneesa,65, wife of Siraj and her daughter Saima, aged 34, were injured as the roof of their house collapsed in Manzar Colony area. The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, three children, Ahmed, 7, son of Nadim; Ismail, 5, Anika, 12, daughter of Nadim got injured as the roof of their house collapsed near Star Gate. The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment.