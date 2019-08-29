Kashmir not India’s internal matter: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday has said that Kashmir is not India’s internal matter as United Nations (UN) has acknowledged it as a global issue.

In an interview to a foreign media outlet, the president said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is trying to fool the entire world with inefficient policies on occupied Kashmir.

“No country would be able to stop Pakistan if there will be a war between arch-rivals,” he added.

Arif Alvi said that India is not only refusing to talk to Pakistan but also not acknowledging that there is an issue in Kashmir. “The matter cannot be settled unilaterally,” he clarified.

The president said Pakistan wants to internationalize this matter, adding PM Imran Khan has clarified that we don’t want war but we will not sit silent if India starts a war. It’s our right to defend our country, he went on to say.