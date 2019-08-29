Army briefs foreign media on Kashmir situation

RAWALPINDI: A group of foreign media correspondents in Pakistan on Thursday visited the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, as tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi remain high over the Kashmir issue.

The journalists reporting for foreign media organisations were briefed on the regional situation and India’s ceasefire violations across the LoC “deliberately targeting civilian population”, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.

The correspondents also freely interacted with the locals in AJK, the tweet added.

It pointed out that Indian-occupied Kashmir, meanwhile, “remains locked down under curfew hiding Indian atrocities”.

A group of foreign media correspondents in Pakistan visited LOC. Briefed about situation and Indian ceasefire violations deliberately targeting civilian population. Correspondents also freely interacted with locals.

IOJ&K remains locked down under curfew hiding Indian atrocities. pic.twitter.com/I5o51hPlID — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 29, 2019

Maj Gen Ghafoor also shared video clips and photos showing the foreign journalists receiving a briefing and interviewing local residents.

Munir Ahmed, a correspondent for the Associated Press based in Islamabad, thanked the DG ISPR for inviting the foreign journalists for the visit, saying it helped them “understand situation at the LoC, where Pakistani and Indian troops are ‘eyeball to eyeball’.”

“We went close to a place from where Indian posts could be seen without using binoculars,” the journalist said in a tweet.