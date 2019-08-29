Fatima Sohail pleads Punjab IG to change IO in domestic abuse case

Actor Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife Fatima Sohail on Thursday appealed senior police hierarchy to change the investigation officer in her case pertaining to domestic abuse.

Talking to a news channel, Sohail said that her husband, whom she accused of domestic violence earlier, was found guilty of threatening her.

She said that while the case was not yet taken to court, the investigation was launched against him by police, which found the actor innocent in the allegations relating to money.

She alleged that police were going easy on Abbas by not having taken him into custody as of yet.

“This clearly shows the involvement of the police. I would request the IG Punjab to transfer the investigation to an honest person,” she demanded.

The ‘Na Maloom Afraad’ actor was granted interim bail earlier by a sessions court after his wife accused him of physically abusing her and having an extramarital affair.