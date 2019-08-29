Entrance of HTV in Islamabad banned during peak hours

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has banned entry of heavy travelling vehicles (HTV) in the federal capital for seven hours on daily basis to ensure smooth flow of traffic during peak hours and maximum convenience for the road users.

According to the ITP spokesman, the entry of heavy traffic in the city would not be allowed from 7 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 8 pm.

The heavy traffic coming from GT road Lahore or heading to Sabzi Mandi from GT road Peshawar Motorway would not be allowed to enter in the city premises.

Likewise, heavy traffic coming from Azad Kashmir via Murree, Bhara Kau, Kotli Sattrayn, Lehtrar road, Kahuta or Rawalpindi Kahuta road would also not be allowed to enter in the Capital.

The police spokesman said that step has been taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the capital during peak hours.