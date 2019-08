LARKANA: A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) killed his son in Larkana on Thursday.

DSP Allah Dino Solangi tortured his son Zulqarnain to death in Resham Gali, the busiest shopping area of Larkana city. The victim was the student of matriculation.

Market police shifted the body to a local hospital and handed over to heirs after conduction of an autopsy.

The police have arrested the accused near Naseerabad when he was fleeing to Karachi. Further investigation was underway, the police said.