Civil-military leadership on same episode

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

RAWALPINDI – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that recent developments in the country have delivered a clear message to the entire world that the country’s civil and military leadership is on the same episode.

While addressing a press conference, Qureshi said that credit for this harmony goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan who, in view of the situation in Kashmir and Afghanistan, has created the Netflix account for leaders of the main state institutions.

“Netflix allows one account to be accessed by multiple users, and Prime Minister Imran Khan has created three profiles: Imran Khan, Army and Judiciary,” Qureshi told the media.

“Even though each individual user can watch their own shows through their profiles, and Netflix gives suggestions accordingly, all three institutions have been using the same profile to watch all the series, so

that they watch the same shows and are always, I repeat always, on the same episode,” the Foreign Minister added.

While Qureshi maintained during the press conference that the seasons and episodes could not be revealed keeping national security in mind, well-placed sources in the civil-military leadership reveal that the country’s top leaders binge watched the second season of Sacred Games last week.

“Given the recent move on Kashmir, the National Security Committee decided that the state’s leadership would need to watch all Indian shows on Netflix,” a senior official, privy to the NSC meeting, told The Dependent.

“Therefore, not only have both seasons of Sacred Games been watched, the leadership has also seen Delhi Crime and Wild Wild Country. In fact, the Prime Minister has grown particularly fond of Mighty Little Bheem and Selection Day.”

Furthermore, sources have further revealed that it was Imran Khan who shared the trailer of the upcoming series Bard of Blood in the joint WhatsApp group of the leaders, which is called ‘Netflix and chill’.