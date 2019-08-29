Abbasi’s physical remand extended by 14 days

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday extended the physical remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi by 14 days in the on-going LNG case.

During Thursday’s hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor sought an extension on grounds that it has yet to complete the investigation related to the purportedly illegal awarding of LNG contract.

Subsequently, accountability judge Shahrukh Arjumand approved the accountability watchdog’s plea and extended the physical remand of Abbasi for another 14 days.

The PML-N vice president was arrested by the anti-corruption watchdog last month near Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore in connection with an ongoing investigation into the allegedly illegal awarding of the LNG contract to Elengy Terminal Pakistan Ltd, a subsidiary of Engro Corp.

According to the NAB arrest warrant, Abbasi is accused of commission of the offense of corruption under section 9(A) of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.