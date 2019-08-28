Teenage girl killed for ‘honour’ by father, brother

ISLAMABAD: A teenage girl was killed for ‘honour’ in the federal capital on Wednesday allegedly by her father and brother.

Both men have been arrested by the police.

According to details, the incident took place in Sabzi Mandi police station jurisdiction where 16-year-old Maryam was gunned down by her father and brother.

The culprits were trying to bury the body secretly but police reached the scene and arrested them.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case against the detainees have started an investigation.