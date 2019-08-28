PCB welcomes Lahore High Court’s decision

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board, on Wednesday, welcomed the Lahore High Court’s decision to vacate an application to suspend the PCB Constitution 2019, which was promulgated by the Government of Pakistan and came into existence on August 19.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, a second attempt was made by the same petitioners to challenge and suspend the operation of the new PCB Constitution 2019 by filing a fresh case. The Honourable Lahore High Court refused to grant a stay and issued notices to PCB to present its response at the next date of hearing. No date of hearing has been fixed thus far.

Additionally, the Honourable Lahore High Court was pleased to dismiss more than a dozen cases relating to the election commission as well as grievances of terminated employees.