LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced a five-member panel to interview the candidates for the roles of Pakistan cricket team’s player support personnel.

The panel comprising Intikhab Alam (former captain and the longest-serving Pakistan team manager and coach), Bazid Khan (former international cricketer and one of the most respected commentators), Asad Ali Khan (member, Board of Governors), Wasim Khan (Chief Executive, PCB) and Zakir Khan (Director International Cricket).