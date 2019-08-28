Naimal Khawar asks fans not to ‘spread false news’

Naimal Khawar Khan who recently got married to film star Hamza Ali Abbasi, on Wednesday said that she is a grown woman who is capable of making her own decisions based on her own choice.

Thank you so much everyone for the wonderful wishes and prayers for me and hamza as we embark on this new journey in our lives. Now that the wedding is over, I would like to address a few things — Naimal Khawar Khan (@Naimalkhawarr) August 27, 2019

She took to Twitter and thanked her wellwishers and along with that she also wrote that there are a few things that she would like to address in the following tweets.

First, I am a consenting adult woman capable of making my own decisions and this narrative of 'saving me' is nothing short of demeaning my right to choose for myself — Naimal Khawar Khan (@Naimalkhawarr) August 27, 2019

She further said that it’s obvious for a celebrity to attract a beaucoup of views, some good and some bad, but fans should be considerate enough to not ‘distort facts’.

Second, while I understand that public figures are always subject to criticism even when it's their personal life choices, please dont distort facts. I left acting 9 months ago and the decision was entirely mine. Dont spread false news to sensationalize someone's special day — Naimal Khawar Khan (@Naimalkhawarr) August 27, 2019

