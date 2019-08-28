﻿ Naimal Khawar asks fans not to ‘spread false news’ | Pakistan Today

Naimal Khawar asks fans not to ‘spread false news’

Naimal Khawar Khan who recently got married to film star Hamza Ali Abbasi, on Wednesday said that she is a grown woman who is capable of making her own decisions based on her own choice.

She took to Twitter and thanked her wellwishers and along with that she also wrote that there are a few things that she would like to address in the following tweets.

She further said that it’s obvious for a celebrity to attract a beaucoup of views, some good and some bad, but fans should be considerate enough to not ‘distort facts’.

In her tweet, she also said that “I left acting 9 months ago and the decision was entirely mine. Don’t spread false news to sensationalize someone’s special day.”



