Mohsin Abbas Haider found guilty of threatening his wife

LAHORE: A lower court in Lahore on Wednesday found actor Mohsin Abbas Haider guilty of threatening his wife Fatema Sohail.

However, a police investigation cleared Haider of breach of trust and charging money from his wife; two charges he had additionally been accused of by Fatema Sohail.

“The investigation was high profile and it was conducted by the SSP, ADIG monitored it themselves. No money trail was found.”

The Na Maloom Afraad actor became subject to online trolling and social media onslaught by women’s protection groups after he was accused of domestic abuse by his wife.

Haider continues to dispute the assault allegations, accusing his wife of playing the “woman card.”

In a video uploaded on social media, Haider’s legal counsel, Adnan Tariq claimed. “The incidents the accuser has narrated are false and nothing but the lies,”