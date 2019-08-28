Justice Isa becomes member of Supreme Judicial Commission

Supreme Court Justice Mushir Alam has become a member of the Supreme Judicial Council whereas Justice Faez Isa — a judge facing much-controversial misconduct reference — has been inducted in the Supreme Judicial Commission, said media reports on Wednesday.

It may be noted here that Justice Isa is facing a misconduct reference filed by President Arif Alvi for not disclosing foreign properties in his wealth statement. However, the bar councils and the judge term the reference based on mala fide intent.

The judge has also expressed concern over the SJC proceedings, demanding a full-court bench to hear the case against him.

The appointments came after the retirement of senior judge Azmat Saeed after his superannuation.

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed served as Supreme Court judge for seven years and was part of the bench which handled numerous high profile cases including Panama case.

His tenure ended on August 27 whereas Justice Azmat was sworn in as SC judge on June 1 in 2012. He was administered the oath by the then chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry.