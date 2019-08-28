JI lends support to government for Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD: A Jamat-e-Islami (JI) delegation on Wednesday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and assured full support over the government’s Kashmir policy.

The JI delegation was led by party chief Senator Sirajul Haq, who extended full support to government’s diplomatic offensive against India over its atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The foreign minister briefed the JI delegation about the latest situation in IOK and the government’s efforts to highlight the issue at domestic and international forums.

Both sides agreed that the struggle of the people of Kashmir to get freedom from India had reached a crucial juncture. They also agreed that the recent move of India to abrogate the special status of IOK played vital role in getting international attention for the dispute.

The JI chief made some suggestions to the government on Kashmir issue on the occasion. He said that Kashmir was matter of life and death for Pakistan and hence the government must put it on its priority and expedite efforts for its solution.

Siraj also apprised the foreign minister about the efforts being made by the JI to highlight the Kashmir issue at different levels. He said that JI would continue efforts to inform the world about India’s naked aggression against the besieged people of held region.

JI Secretary Information Qaisar Sharif told Pakistan Today that the party fully supports the government’s Kashmir policy. He said that Foreign Minister Qureshi had formed Kashmir cell on the advice of his party.

“Siraj sahib also advised the government to add new impetus to the diplomatic offensive on Kashmir. He also asked the government to appoint deputy foreign minister to only look after the Kashmir policy. I do not know whether the government paid any heed to the advice,” he added.

He also emphasised the need to take bold and practical steps to stop violation of human rights in the held valley. He said that the entire leadership of Kashmir was thrown into jails and there was complete communication blockade in the region for 23 days. He further said it was need of the hour that the nation stood united to support the Kashmiris.

Qureshi thanked JI for giving recommendations on Kashmir policy and said that the government would never leave the people of Kashmir alone in their struggle to get freedom from Indian slavery. JI Head of Foreign Affairs Abdul Ghaffar Aziz also attended the meeting.