Indian troops resort to unprovoked firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Indian border security forces once again resorted to unprovoked firing in Khoi Ratta Sector along Line of Control (LoC) in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), no casualties were reported while Pakistan Army troops effectively responded to Indian firing and targeted those posts which initiated fire.

On Tuesday, at least two civilians, including a three-year-old girl, were martyred and three others injured when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing along LoC.

The incident took place in Nekrun Sector, where three houses were also damaged in the cross border attack, said an ISPR statement. “Indian Army troops deliberately targeted civil population,” it added.

According to the military’s media wing, the martyred have been identified as Abdul Jalil, 45, and three-year-old Nausheen. The injured have been shifted to hospital.

Neelum valley was last shelled by Indian troops — who had targetted an area ranging from Chilyana to Sharda using cluster bombs — on July 30 and 31, leaving four civilians dead and at least 21 others wounded.

Kel and Gurez sub-valley had however escaped that shelling.

Tuesday’s casualties raised the civilian death toll in the current year to 37, while the number of injured persons has swelled to over 170.