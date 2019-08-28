How not to internationalize Kashmir

Speak in terms the world can empathise with

The international community’s silence over India’s annexation of Indian-Held Kashmir is a measure of our diplomatic failure. This shows the need for a better informed diplomacy to garner international support for the Kashmir cause. For this Pakistan has to speak in terms the international community can empathise with– no claims over Kashmir on religious grounds and no threats of a nuclear war.

The highest awards conferred on the butcher of Kashmir by the UAE and Bahrain and the silence of the Saudi royalty over the forced annexation of occupied Kashmir should make Prime Minister Imran Khan realise that the religious card has lost its effectiveness even in the Arab world.

Islamabad’s diplomacy has to take into account the negativity around Pakistan’s image in popular Western imagination. For years Pakistan was associated with patronizing terrorism and is still struggling to come out of the FATF grey list. Pakistan has to make it clear that it is no more a hub of terrorism and a hotbed of extremism but a peaceful, inclusive and democratic state. The Modi government on the other hand has turned India into an intolerant Hindu nationalist state that has annexed the occupied Kashmir by putting an end to its over 70-year-old autonomy without consulting the Kashmiris or their legislative assembly. Further, India is indulging in the worst human-rights violations in the Valley.

Instead of presenting it as a territorial dispute, or a Hindus-versus-Muslims issue, Pakistan should underline the Kashmiris’ right of self-determination exercised through an internationally supervised referendum. It should endorse Hurriyet leader Syed Ali Gilani who has called on Muslims in the Valley, Dogras in Jammu and Buddhists in Ladakh to join hands not to allow India “to occupy our land and destroy our collective identity and brotherhood.”

Speaking in Mohmand district on Wednesday, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said Pakistan would snatch Kashmir from India by recourse to war. Two federal ministers have also warned the world of the possibility of a nuclear war with India. A nuclear war is inconceivable as it will destroy not only most of India and Pakistan but also Kashmir. Stands of the sort can harm Pakistan’ image and divide the Kashmiris.