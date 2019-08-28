Heavy rainfall lashes Karachi

–Electricity supply suspended in various areas of the city

Karachi received heavy rainfall on Wednesday after days of heat and humidity just as the Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) had predicted.

PMD had forecasted the rain earlier, saying that monsoon currents are penetrating southern parts of the country and there was a chance of thunderstorm with strong winds in scattered places of Sindh, including the capital Karachi. Sanghar, Tharparkar, Badin, and Mirpurkas had already received rainfall a day earlier.

Several areas of Karachi, including Liaquatabad, F.B. Area, M.A. Jinnah Road, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Saadi Town, Sohrab Goth, North Karachi, New Karachi, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Waterpump Chowrangi, Malir, Clifton, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal, received heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Rainfall at North Karachi was recorded at 32 millimetres (mm), 28mm in Saddar, and 20mm in University Road.

As per the met department, the fresh spell of rainfall would persist for two days. Temperature on Wednesday ranged 27-30°C and may hit 29°C on Thursday, with 90 percent precipitation and 77 percent humidity.

Meanwhile, K-Electric has temporarily suspended power supply to multiple areas of Karachi, including Surjani Town, Taiser Town, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Defence, Soldier Bazaar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan Iqbal, Federal B Area, Landhi, Korangi, Malir, Model Colony, Khokhra Par, Maripur, Keamari, Baldia, SITE area, Orangi Town, Gadap, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Ahsanabad.

500 power feeders have been shut down and others will also be closed as heavier rain starts to prevent electrocution-related deaths.