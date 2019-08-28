ECP among respondents served notice amid new appointments issue

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday heard a petition challenging the appointment of two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, while hearing the petition, issued notices to the respondents, including the secretary to the president, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Azam Khan, the two members in question, and the ECP.

The petitioner Jahangir Jadoon challenged the notification of the appointment of Abdul Ghaffar Soomro and retired Justice Shakeel Baloch as members of the commission, contending arguing that their appointments were made without fulfilling the legal parameters.

According to the petition, the two members were appointed by the president, bypassing mandatory consultation of the prime minister and National Assembly opposition leader.

The court adjourned the hearing till September 12.