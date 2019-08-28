Buzdar urges int’l organisations to ‘break silence’ over rights violations in held Kashmir

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar has said that international human rights organisations should break silence over rights violations in held Kashmir as it would amount to criminal negligence to remain silent at such a crucial time.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Buzdar said that the United Nations and international community should wake up and take notice Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

He said that illegal and unconstitutional step of Indian PM Narendra Modi’s government of revoking Article 370 is being condemned across the globe.

He said that the Indian government has converted occupied valley into a garrison and people of held Kashmir are suffering from extremely painful miseries and sufferings due to the continued curfew.

Buzdar noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised the Kashmir issue emphatically at international level.