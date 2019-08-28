Asif Zardari to be shifted to PIMS

RAWALPINDI: Imprisoned former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will be shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital for treatment on Thursday for a detailed checkup.

According to reports, the medical board after an initial inspection last week suggested the Ministry of Interior to shift Zardari to a fully functional hospital.

In regard to this decision, all the required arrangements have already been made and the security plan has also been finalised.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had earlier said that the government is trying to kill the former president by not providing the required medical facilities to him.

“Visited my father in jail he is being held without being convicted of any crime. Can confirm news below is true. Govt doctors advised he be taken to hospital but govt is refusing. We are going to court. If anything happens to him govt will be responsible,” Bilawal tweeted.