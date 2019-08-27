New teachers to be recruited in public colleges: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has given approval to the recruitment of College Teacher Interns (CTIs) in public sector colleges across the province against 4500 vacant posts.

In addition, recruitment on 400 vacant posts will be made against the quota reserved for minorities and differently able persons. A summary of the higher education department has been approved by the chief minister, whereby CTIs showing satisfactory performance, during the current educational year, would be given the opportunity again.

However, this does not entail an extension in their periods of employment. The chief minister has directed the administrative department to devise a mechanism for monitoring CTIs’ performance and has also sought recommendations regarding formulation of comprehensive policy for the recruitment of CTIs for year 2020-21.

The chief minister further said that the recruitment process would be merit-based and transparent adding that CTI’s recruitment would also effectively deal with teachers’ shortage in Punjab.

TARGETED SUBSIDY FOR THE POOR PROPOSED:

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office in Lahore on Tuesday in which steps to stabilize prices of essential items were reviewed. During the meeting, it was proposed that a targeted subsidy be given to the poor.

A committee was constituted under the chair of industries minister Mian Aslam Iqbal. The committee will devise a plan for giving targeted subsidy to the indigent strata.

CM Buzdar said that a final plan would also be presented after considering the establishment of farmers’ markets so that the growers could directly sell their vegetables.

He directed effective monitoring of price control adding that price control magistrates should check the rates of essential items on a daily basis and enforcement mechanism should be fully implemented. He said that field officers should keep an eye on the quality and prices of essential items and price control committees should be activated at the district level.

He ordered action against sugar hoarders saying that no leniency could be shown to those responsible for creating artificial price-hike. “Strict action will be taken against those selling essential items at exorbitant rates,” he added and made it clear that his government was committed to bringing relief to the masses.

The meeting was told that price control magistrates have conducted more than 90 thousand inspections during the current month and a cumulative fine worth Rs2.74 crore had been imposed on shopkeepers for overcharging. Meanwhile, FIRs (First Information Reports) have been lodged against 879 persons while 820 have been arrested.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, chief secretary, secretaries of agriculture and food departments, DC Lahore, DG industries and others were present at the meeting.