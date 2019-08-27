Student mysteriously drowns in private school’s pool

An eleven-year-old boy mysteriously drowned in the swimming pool of a private school located in an upscale area of Karachi on Tuesday.

The minor, who was a student at the school where the incident took place, was a grade 6 student identified as Usman.

According to the details, two of the school’s swimming trainers Mumtaz and Saifullah were arrested from the school’s campus.

One of the trainers told police that the deceased student was a swimming champion who had dived into the pool but did not float for more than 5-6 seconds. He said that the trainers had immediately jumped into the water and brought the student outside the pool after which he was shifted to South City Hospital; however, the doctors could not save him.

Interestingly, the staff members of the school’s administration vanished from the site soon after the incident whereas, the security shift was also changed. When questioned, the security in-charge denied having any knowledge of the matter. I don’t know what happened in the afternoon as my duty has started from the evening,” he said.

While speaking to the media, an uncle of the deceased child said, “Usman was a swimming champion and a brother of two sisters. I had received a telephone call from my sister-in-law, [mother of the deceased], that Usman’s health condition worsened at the school. We had taken our kid to a private hospital where doctors told us for his death due to drowning. He was already dead before being shifted to the hospital.”

Police has begun investigations after registering a first information report (FIR) of the incident.