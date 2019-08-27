Sindh govt to give incentives to industrialists, says minister

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikram Ullah Dharejo has said that the provincial government will provide incentives to industrialists to establish new industries in the province.

He was presiding over a meeting here in the office of Sindh Small Industries Corporation (SSIC) on Tuesday which had SSIC MD Sarwat Faheem, chief engineer Muhammad Atif Ghayas, Director Admn Dr. Rashida Hafeez and other officers in attendance.

Briefing the meeting, MD Sarwat Faheem told that there were 22 industrial estates in Sindh, in which there were almost three thousands and five hundred plots, out of 412 plots were to be allotted. To which, Dharejo directed the department to motivate industrialists to establish new industries in the province especially agro-based, marble, plastic pipe production industrial units.

He said to cooperate with local police to resolve the issue of law and order situation in certain industrial estates and also to take steps to generate the revenue.

Dharejo added, “Steps should also be taken to give salaries on time so that the employees may work with a piece of mind’.

He said that the biometric system should also be strictly implemented to ensure regularity and punctuality of the employees, adding that no one was above the law.

Dharejo suggested arranging awareness seminars for new business establishing people to guide them in starting their business. He directed to cancel allotments of those Industrial plots, which had not been utilized for the purpose and lying vacant from a certain period.

He agreed upon the suggestion that for the motivation of the industrialists they should be given the facility of deposing their dues and utilities in installments. “All measures should be taken to boost up small Industries in the province,” he concluded.