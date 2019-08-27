Qureshi briefs Belgian counterpart on Kashmir situation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised his Belgian counterpart Didier Reynders on the current situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir over a telephone call on Tuesday.

“Qureshi highlighted the illegal and unilateral steps taken by the Indian government to change the disputed status of IOK and its demographic structure,” a statement released by the Foreign Office said.

He added that these steps were in contravention of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on IOK and the international law.

Qureshi also underscored that New Delhi had progressively turned back from commitments made with regards to the occupied valley.

He highlighted that New Delhi’s actions were a “grave risk” to regional security”. He also underlined the hardships faced by Kashmiris people in the face of unprecedented lockdown in the area.

“Qureshi also apprised him on the worsening situation of basic human rights, safety and security of the people in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which has been under curfew since August 5 2019,” the communique read.

Meanwhile, Reynders expressed concern on the human rights situation in the Himalayan valley.

He said that further escalation would have severe impact on the peace and security in the region, and reaffirmed his readiness to remain engaged with a view to playing a facilitative role.

The two leaders agreed to continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.