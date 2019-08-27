Punjab govt increases public transport fares in Lahore by 35%

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday approved 35 percent hike in public transport fares in Lahore.

According to the transportation department, the Chief Minister has accepted the summary seeking an increase in the fares of public transport.

In addition to it, Buzdar has also approved the summary seeking recruitment of four thousand and five hundred teacher internees in colleges across the province.

Buzdar, through a statement, has said that recruitment of CTIs will end the shortage of teachers in the colleges. He assured the recruitment process will be transparent and merit-based.