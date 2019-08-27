PM Imran, MbS discuss held Kashmir in telephonic conversation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan briefed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) on the latest developments in occupied Kashmir in a telephonic conversation late Monday night.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that “Prime Minister Imran had called the crown prince and discussed the regional situation along with the ongoing situation in Indian occupied Kashmir”.

In a televised address to the nation a day earlier, the premier had vowed to “act as Kashmir’s ambassador” and discuss the issue on every platform.

“I will tell the world about this, I have shared this with heads of states that I have been in contact with. I will raise this issue in my speech at the UN General Assembly as well,” he had said.

He had also addressed the lack of action by Muslim countries, including the Middle East, and assured the nation that “if some Muslim countries are not raising this issue because of their economic interests, they will eventually come on our side. They will have to, with time.”

Monday marked the third time when both leaders discussed the burning dispute between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. Last week, crown prince dialed the premier to discuss the rights violations in the occupied valley.

Prior to this, PM Imran had a telephonic conversation with MbS on Aug 7 and told him about the worsening situation in the held valley amid Modi government’s unilateral move to strip it of its special status through a rushed presidential decree on Aug 5.