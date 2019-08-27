New policy to dispose of hospital waste

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rahsid has formulated a new central policy for disposing of medical waste of hospitals in Punjab. Both private and public hospitals are to be included in the new policy.

The provincial minister was presiding over a high-level meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, here on Tuesday.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Momin Agha, Special Secretary Mian Shakeel, Managing Director Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Ajmal Bhatti, Medical Superintendent (MS) of Punjab Institute of Cardiology Dr Ameer, MS Jinnah Hospital Dr Iftikhar, MS Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Fayyaz Butt, MS General hospital Dr Mehmood Salahudin, MS Mayo Hospital Tahir Khalil along with medical superintendents from other hospitals were also present.

The meeting was presided over by the managing director of the LWMC who gave a detailed briefing about the adequate procedures to dispose of hospital waste.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid directed both private and public hospitals to dispose of their medical waste according to the law and in accordance with the new policy. She also directed the Punjab healthcare commission to supervise hospital waste disposal.

She said that up-dated data of the medical waste of every government hospital would be collected adding that medical superintendents were wholly responsible for the safe disposal of hospital waste.

Action against anyone selling hospital waste would be taken, she added.