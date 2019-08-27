NAB Rawalpindi freezes properties worth Rs51.46bn, recovers Rs13.81bn

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Rawalpindi chapter has forfeited properties worth Rs51.46 billion, in addition to recovering looted money worth Rs13.814 billion, bureau’s Director General Irfan Naeem Mangi said on Tuesday.

Briefing the anti-graft chief Justice retd. Javed Iqbal, who was on a visit to NAB office a day earlier, Mangi said the Rawalpindi bureau has arrested 39 accused, besides placing 41 accused persons on Exit Control List (ECL), 21 inquiries and 12 investigations.

According to a press release, Mangi informed the chairman that the Supreme Court had referred fake bank account scam to the NAB for further investigation in January 2019, adding that the bureau has filed six references in various accountability courts against different suspects including PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, Abdul Ghani Majeed, the son of business tycoon Anwar Majeed, Younus Kidwai and former Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) chairman Hussain Lawai.

Mangi said the bureau has also filed reference against Younus Kidwai and others in illegal allotment of amnesty plots in Clifton neighborhood of Karachi in an accountability court Islamabad. References have also been filed against Abdul Ghani Majid, Menahel Majid and others for illegally awarding a Sindh government’s contract to Harish & Company, believed to be the front company of the Park Lane Estate.

Likewise, bureau’s Rawalpindi chapter has also filed references against the Omni Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Zain Malik, Bahria Town Pvt Ltd, Pink Residency in illegal allotment/regularization of government land in favor of Pink Residency.

Separate reference was filed against Asif Ali Zardari, AG Majeed, Hussain Lawai and others in Park Lane Estates (Pvt) Ltd and Parthenon (Pvt) Ltd, in extending of loan and its misappropriation by front company Parthenon (Pvt) Ltd of Park Lane Estates (Pvt) Ltd and others.

Following the briefing, chairman Justice Iqbal appreciated the performance of NAB Rawalpindi and expressed satisfaction on the progress of work. He directed the officers to work fearlessly without taking any pressure and pursuing the cases on merit without any bias and keeping aside the social status of accused.

He asked NAB officers to deal with high profile white-collar cases and dealing each accused with self-respect and providing the full opportunity of hearing regarding allegation leveled against him.

He stressed discouraging the use of police culture, saying that the officers shall display the highest level of integrity and commitment with regard to their cases and should ensure timely completion of cases so that dispensation of justice was ensured.

He further urged NAB officers to use their powers to ensure justice. He also directed the bureau’s prosecution wing to well prepare cases keeping in view all legal aspects of a case so that the integrity of the evidence can be upheld in court.

The anti-corruption chief desired that NAB references should serve as case studies and eventually be used as precedents in the judicial system of the country.