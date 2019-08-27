Mayor Akhtar ‘suspends’ Mustafa Kamal as Project Director Garbage in less than 24 hours

KARACHI: A day after “appointing” Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal as “Project Director Garbage on a voluntary basis” to clean the provincial metropolis, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Tuesday “suspended” the former city mayor from the post.

“I had appointed him thinking that he sincerely wanted to solve the city’s problems. However, after the press conference he held last night, it is clear that Kamal only wants to play politics,” Akhtar was quoted as saying during a media talk.

“Therefore, I am, hereby, suspending Kamal from the position I had given him yesterday,” he said.

A day earlier, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) found itself in a rather awkward position after its leader and Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar appointed party’s chief nemesis Mustafa Kamal to clean the megacity “on a voluntary basis with immediate effect”.

According to the Notification Number Mayor/KMC/134/2019, dated August 26, 2019, the appointment was originally made for a period of 90 days.

“In the light of the statement made and reported in electronic and print media that Syed Mustafa Kamal has shown his willingness to clean the city of Karachi within 90 days, I being mayor of Karachi, hereby designate Syed Mustafa Kamal as project director for garbage on voluntary basis with immediate effect and until further orders,” read the letter signed by Akhtar.

Kamal, a former MQM leader who went on to form PSP two years ago, had accepted Akhtar’s challenge to help clean the city.

Prior to the development, the MQM-P, PSP, and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have been engaged in a heated war of words over the administration’s failure in dealing with the disastrous aftermath of the recent spell of monsoon rains and sad state of affairs of water, sewerage and solid waste management in the city – that is home to over 20 million people.

Kamal, who served as the city’s mayor when he was part of the MQM, had earlier held Akhtar responsible for the city’s deplorable condition. He claimed that he would show how to clean the city if given back the same powers for “only 90 days”.