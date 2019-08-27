LHC issues notices over plea to quash FIRs against Hafiz Saeed, others

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the parties concerned on a petition seeking to quash First Information Reports (FIR) against Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and others.

The two-judge bench has sought replies over the matter from the federal government, Punjab government and the regional headquarter of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) within two weeks.

The petition has been submitted by JuD Secretary Malik Zafar Iqbal.

According to the petition, Hafiz Saeed has nothing to do with any outlawed organisation. It further said that Hafiz Saeed and others were not involved in any anti-state activities and the FIRs describing the petitioner as the head of the proscribed militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were “factually and legally incorrect”.

The petition seeks the court to order quashment of the FIRs filed against Hafiz Saeed and other leaders.

The bench also summoned SHO CTD Lahore in personal capacity in the next hearing of the case.