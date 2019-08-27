KP govt to promote religious, adventure tourism: Atif Khan

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Minister Atif Khan on Tuesday said that the provincial government was working to ensure easy access for local and foreigner tourists to the attractive religious tourism sites and taking special initiatives to promote religious and adventure tourism in the country.

Talking to media, Khan said tourism is one of the most important sectors to ensure the country’s economic and service sector growth as it is not only able to generate income but also provide employment.

He said KPK was uniquely placed for tourism as it was home to some of the most beautiful landscapes, mountains peaks, meadows and lakes in the world.

Khan said Pakistan’s tourism industry has continued to grow from strength to strength and the tourism sector showed impressive performance recently under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that present government accords top priority to the promotion of tourism.

“New hotels would also be opened to provide accommodation to foreign tourists under this religious tourism project,” he added.

He said that sacred places of other religions, including Sikhism and Hinduism, are also scattered allover Pakistan and KP government plans to provide facilities to attract followers, both native and foreigners.

Minister said religious tourism-related activities would not only help in revenue generation for the country but would also further the peaceful narrative of Pakistan internationally.

He said KPK intends to work through social, electronic and print media, adding, PTI has a great deal of following due to social media, and so I do not underestimate the power of social media, which can now be used differently.

Social media is also the cheapest way for us to promote the province; we plan on to make documentaries, travel logs and so on to work on this project. “Travel blogs and vlogs will help us reach the right kind of audiences here, and abroad,” he added.