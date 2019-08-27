Justice Saeed bids farewell to SC in full-court reference

–PBC vice chairman accuses govt of clamping down on dissent, concerned over reference against Justice Isa

ISLAMABAD: A full-court reference was held on Tuesday at the Supreme Court in honour of outgoing Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed.

The ceremony was attended by senior judges and lawyers, including the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association and vice-chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).

Speaking at the ceremony, the outgoing SC judge said it was an honour for him to become a part of the Pakistani judiciary so he could serve people.

Underscoring the importance of an independent judiciary, Justice Saeed said the justice system of Pakistan was established after a lot of hard work, brick-by-brick. “I hope no shortcuts will come in the way of [provision of] justice,” he added.

He hoped that the judges will remain aware of the difference between “judicial anarchy and justice”.

On the occasion, Chief Justice Khosa—who headed the reference— said the outgoing judge was an asset and he was honoured to have worked with him.

“Justice Saeed’s belief in the rule of law and Constitution is evident from his judgements,” the chief justice remarked.

Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan said Justice Saeed had written important verdicts concerning military courts and the right to a fair trial. “The judiciary is losing a capable judge today,” he said.

Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Vice Chairman Syed Amjad Shah, in his address, accused the government of attempts to muzzle dissent.

“Should institutions be allowed to exceed their authority? Are the parliament and courts functioning independently?” he questioned as curbs on media and other institutions growing in the country.

He said it was the job of the apex court to bind every institution to stay within its constitutional limits. He said interference in political matters damages the reputation of the judiciary.

The PBC vice chairman also questioned a misconduct reference against SC judge Qazi Faez Isa, saying “out-of-turn hearing” of references against certain superior court judges was raising question marks on the judiciary.

He said he hoped a full-court bench of the SC will hear the applications against the presidential reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.