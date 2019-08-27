Iran’s Rouhani says no talks with US unless sanctions lifted

TEHRAN: Iran has no intention to talk to the United States unless all sanctions imposed on Tehran are lifted, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, a day after President Donald Trump said he would meet his Iranian counterpart to end a nuclear standoff.

“Tehran has never wanted nuclear weapons,” Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state television, adding that the country was always ready to hold talks.

“But first the US should act by lifting all illegal, unjust and unfair sanctions imposed on Iran,” he added.

“We will continue to scale back our commitments under the 2015 deal if our interests are not guaranteed.”

A day earlier, Trump had said he was prepared to meet Rouhani in the next few weeks after talks over Tehran’s nuclear programme at a G7 summit in France.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made a surprise appearance on the sidelines of the summit in Biarritz on Sunday at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron said that the “conditions for a meeting” between Trump and Rouhani to take place “in the next few weeks” had been created through intensive diplomacy and consultations.

“If the circumstances were correct, I would certainly agree to that,” Trump had said at a joint press conference with Macron.

Asked by reporters if he thought the timeline proposed by his French counterpart sounded realistic, Trump replied: “It does”, adding that he thought Rouhani would also be in favour.

“I think he’s going to want to meet. I think Iran wants to get this situation straightened out,” Trump added.

Trump has put in place a policy of “maximum pressure” on Tehran over its disputed nuclear programme via crippling sanctions that are seen as raising the risk of conflict in the Middle East.

The US president last year unilaterally pulled out of a landmark 2015 international deal that placed limits on Tehran’s nuclear activities in exchange for trade, investment and sanctions relief.