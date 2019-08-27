IHC accepts plea against new ECP appointees

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday accepted a plea against the appointment of two new members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The application stated that the appointments were made without fulfilling the legal parameters.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (r) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan on August 23 refused to administer oath to two government appointees from Sindh and Balochistan to the election monitoring body.

The CEC stated that the appointments in their case were made in violation of Articles 213 and 214 of the Constitution of Pakistan.