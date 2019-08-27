HRCP says shocked by BM Kutty’s demise

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) notes with sorrow the loss of veteran trade unionist, political activist and writer Biyyothil Mohyuddin Kutty, who passed away in Karachi on 25 August.

At a reference held in memory of BM Kutty at HRCP’s central secretariat in Lahore, HRCP’s Secretary-General Harris Khalique said that Kutty’s profound interest in different facets of life was matched by his deep interest in humanity and the human condition. As a sharp-eyed chronicler of Pakistan’s politics, he is of course known for having edited In Search of Solutions: An Autobiography of Mir Ghaus Bakhsh Bizenjo. Khalique also recalled Kutty’s involvement in the World Social Forum held in Pakistan in 2006, adding that, as a veteran activist of the left, Kutty had never sought to cast himself as a political leader – he remained a political worker till his last breath.

HRCP’s Honorary Spokesperson IA Rehman, a long-time comrade of Kutty, recalled his remarkable contribution to people’s understanding of Balochistan – its aspirations and the challenges it faced. Rehman also said that Sixty Years in Self Exile: No Regrets was not just Kutty’s autobiography, but also the story of Pakistan and its social and political frustrations. He remembered Kutty as being driven by passion and the sense that injustice was not something to sit back and accept.

Concluding the reference, Dr Mehdi Hasan, HRCP’s Chairperson, said that it was critical that Pakistan’s youth be made aware of the significance of Kutty’s life and work and the principles by which he lived.