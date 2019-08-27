Further pettiness: Hamid Mir also renamed Kashmir Underpass

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

In its latest action against critical journalists, the ruling Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) has renamed popular political anchor Hamid Mir as Kashmir Underpass.

This latest step follows the Punjab government renaming the Waris Mir Underpass – named after the late journalist, academic and intellectual Prof Waris Mir, who was also Hamid Mir’s father – as the Kashmir Underpass.

“This is really, really petty now,” said Kashmir Underpass, while speaking to The Dependent. “They diminish my father’s legacy, using the LDA, which was very painful as a son. But now, using NADRA, the federal government has done the same to me.”

“And why? Only because I criticised some government policies? Grow up,” Underpass said, emphatically. “This is going to be torture at the airport when my data doesn’t match.”

Meanwhile, actions in quite the other direction are also underway, as the notification for the town of Sukheki to be renamed Sabir Shakir has already been issued.