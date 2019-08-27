Eight killed over property dispute

by APP , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

SARGODHA: Eight persons, including three women, of a family were killed over a property dispute in Sargodha on Tuesday.

Police sources said that Noordin, a resident of Kot Momin, had enmity with his brother Akbar Khan over the distribution of plots and family relations.

Accused Noordin barged into the house of his brother at 3 am and started firing indiscriminately with a shotgun and a pistol.

He killed seven people, including Akbar Khan (55), wife Sheikhan Bibi (50), sons Jamal Khan and Qalam Khan, daughters Saho Bibi, Arband Bibi (teenagers) and a neighbour Shamsher Khan on the spot.

After killing the family members, accused Noor Khan killed himself.

Police shifted the bodies to a rural health centre for post-mortem.