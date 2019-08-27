CEC Sardar Raza inaugurates Federal Election Academy building

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (retd.) Sardar Raza Khan on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed building of Federal Election Academy in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Khan said the construction of the academy would go a long way in building the capacity of the relevant officials in electoral management.

He noted that electoral management has become more diverse and complex with the introduction of new technology. He said the academy would help the officers to meet these challenges.

The CEC also expressed his gratitude to the international donors for extending support for the capacity building of the election commission.