Artists should be looked after in time of need: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has said that artists, being an invaluable part of the society, should be given due respect and must be looked after in the time of need.

Presiding over the 9th meeting of the Steering Committee for Federal Government Artists’ Welfare Fund, which was held in Islamabad on Tuesday, President Alvi said that the artists should be regarded as they have rendered enormous services for the promotion of art and soft image of the country.

Names of 275 artists, belonging to the four provinces, were considered for financial assistance during the meeting.

The president underlined the need of accurate database to ensure disbursement of funds in a transparent manner.