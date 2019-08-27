Ali Zaidi regrets blame game over “clean Karachi” drive

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Tuesday regretted the “war of words” and blame game among Karachi’s politicians over the drive to clean the city

Zaidi, who had launched the campaign “Let’s Clean Karachi” earlier this month, said that it was unfortunate that politicians seemed less interested in cleaning the city than they were in political point-scoring.

Karachi was seriously damaged after the recent spell of monsoon rains wreaked havoc on the city exposing its decrepit sewerage infrastructure and ineffective solid waste management.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Zaidi criticized Karachi politicians of engaging in a needless “war of words” and urged his party men in the PTI “to ignore the useless chatter & keep their eye on the ball.”

Earlier this week, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar appointed his political opponent, Paksarzameen Party (PSP) chairman Mustafa Kamal as ‘Project Director Garbage’ in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) after Kamal claimed he could solve the crisis better than the MQM led administration.

However, Akhtar went back on his decision only 24 hours later, saying that the former mayor wanted to use the issue only for political gain instead of effectively tackling this issue.