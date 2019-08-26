Yasmin Rashid imposes dengue emergency in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid imposed emergency in Rawalpindi on Monday to effectively fight the dengue fever epidemic, media reported.

While paying a surprise visit to Rawalpindi’s Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) she expressed her displeasure over inadequate arrangments and said that city administration has failed to control this outbreak.

She also directed the concerned departments to report new cases promptly so that medication can be administrated at the early stage of fever.

“Negligence of any kind on this issue will not be tolerated,” she said.

As per sources, in last week alone, around 58 new patients were admitted in hospitals in Rawalpindi and yet 80 per cent of the area in the city awaits dengue spray.