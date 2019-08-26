Twitter turns down complain against President Alvi’s pro-Kashmir tweet

ISLAMABAD: Twitter authorities have sent a notice to President Arif Alvi for posting in support of Kashmiris and highlighting the grave rights situation in the occupied valley.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has posted the screenshot of the mail received by Dr. Arif Alvi from Twitter authorities and wrote, “Twitter has really gone too far in becoming [a] mouthpiece of the Rogue Modi govt! They sent a notice to our President! In bad taste and simply ridiculous.”

The email stated that “we have received a complaint regarding your account and that we have investigated the reported content and could not identify any violations of the Twitter rules or allocable law. Accordingly, we have not taken any action at this time.”

The notice was served after the president posted a video of Srinagar condition with a caption, “This is Srinagar yesterday despite curfews, bans, blackouts, teargas & firing. No amount of oppression & brutality can suppress the resentment of the Kashmiris against India. They want freedom at all costs. Please retweet and let the world know.”

On the other hand, Minister for Communication Murad Saeed also shared a screenshot of a notice from the micro-blogging site that one of his tweets has violated “Indian laws”.

